Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.