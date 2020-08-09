O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.42.

Shares of ORLY opened at $468.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.94 and a 200 day moving average of $393.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,540. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 216,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

