Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OBAS stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Optibase has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Optibase worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

