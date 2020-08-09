Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OBAS stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Optibase has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.25.
Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.
About Optibase
Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.
