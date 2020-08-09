Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 129,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
Shares of OPK stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.47. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 333,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Opko Health by 36.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 255,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 950.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 199,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
