Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Onespan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,347,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,075,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,247 shares of company stock valued at $10,061,110. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onespan by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

