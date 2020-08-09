Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 52.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 96.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $148,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.