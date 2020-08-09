Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of ODFL opened at $187.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

