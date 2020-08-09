Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Cowen

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.22. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

