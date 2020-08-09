NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -439.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

