Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NOVT stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $117.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,332.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,440. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

