NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,601,890.50 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) major shareholder Jian Ping Fu sold 1,302,350 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $1,601,890.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 649.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

