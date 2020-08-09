Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.86 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

