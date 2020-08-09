Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Nexus REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.04 and a 52-week high of C$15.69.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$9.77 million during the quarter.

