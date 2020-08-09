NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $4,529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,079,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

