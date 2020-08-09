Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.33. 208,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. Nevro has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nevro by 52.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nevro by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

