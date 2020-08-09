Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 204.83%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178,192 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 395,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

