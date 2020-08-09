Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $80.84.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Neogen by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

