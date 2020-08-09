Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of NKTR opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,564,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

