Needham & Company LLC Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $275.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

HubSpot stock opened at $237.80 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

