National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $12.27 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C$1.00. The business had revenue of C$472.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$455.35 million.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.