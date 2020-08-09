National Bank Financial Comments on Trisura Group Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSU. Cormark upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:TSU opened at C$93.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.83. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$26.52 and a 52 week high of C$93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.30 million.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.