Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $10.51 on Friday. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 3.02.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nantkwest will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,018,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,211,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,871,023.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,305 shares of company stock worth $3,978,045. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.