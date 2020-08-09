NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $558.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.92.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NantHealth by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $11,866,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.