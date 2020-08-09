Nanometrics Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:ONTO)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nanometrics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nanometrics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nanometrics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 98.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nanometrics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 304,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.