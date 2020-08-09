Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MOS opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 278,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 122,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

