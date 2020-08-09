Morgan Stanley Raises H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $17.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,481.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in H & R Block by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

