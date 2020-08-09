Morgan Stanley Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $12.50

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.14.

NYSE:EQT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.39. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 266,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

