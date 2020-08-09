Morgan Stanley Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $32.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.88%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

