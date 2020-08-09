Morgan Stanley Lowers Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) to Equal Weight

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,845,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 891,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 614,338 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

