Morgan Stanley Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $39.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,701,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 579,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

