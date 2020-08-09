Morgan Stanley Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $44.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

HUBG stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hub Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

