Morgan Stanley Increases Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $60.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

NYSE:CXO opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

