Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.