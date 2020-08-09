Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOBL. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.59. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

