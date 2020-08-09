Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

