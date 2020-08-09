Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of MEOH opened at $19.47 on Monday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 163,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $51,606,000. 59.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

