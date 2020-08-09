MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $597,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $414,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $129,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

