McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

