Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

