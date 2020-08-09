Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MTW opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 549,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1,291.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manitowoc by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Manitowoc by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

