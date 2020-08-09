LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. DA Davidson increased their target price on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LYFT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 55.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

