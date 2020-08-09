Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luminex in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Luminex stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 637,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 141,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,559 shares of company stock valued at $31,279,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

