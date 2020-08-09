Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
