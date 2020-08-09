Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $614.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.64.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.