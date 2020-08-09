LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

LC opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

