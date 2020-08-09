LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $591.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 104,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 263.2% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 130,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,596,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 641,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 38,406 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.