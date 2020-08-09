KeyCorp Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of SITC opened at $7.59 on Friday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

