KeyCorp Comments on LTC Properties Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 11.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $24,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

