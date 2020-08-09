KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Bank of America raised their target price on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Continental Resources by 52.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,425,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $25,043,241.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

