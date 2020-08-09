KeyCorp Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $150.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.16, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,014 shares of company stock worth $36,748,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

