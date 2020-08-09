Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Kerr Mines shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,300,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

Kerr Mines Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

